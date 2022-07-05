 Skip to main content
Man, two adult daughters killed in Buffalo house fire

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) - A fire that ripped through a Buffalo home has killed a man and two of his adult daughters and sent their mother to a hospital.

Officials are investigating what caused the blaze before dawn Monday, which started on the second floor of a house near the North Buffalo neighborhood and spread to the attic.

Officials said in a release that the 53-year-old father and his 23-year-old and 27-year-old daughters were pronounced dead at the scene, officials said in a release.

The mother, who is also 53, is hospitalized for treatment for smoke inhalation. Five firefighters were hospitalized for various injuries and released later Monday.

