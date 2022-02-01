 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT
THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow
accumulations greater than 9 inches and ice accumulations up
to one tenth of an inch possible.

* WHERE...Steuben, Seneca, Northern Oneida, Cortland, Onondaga,
Tompkins, Madison, Southern Oneida, Yates, Schuyler and
Southern Cayuga counties.

* WHEN...From late Wednesday night through Friday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Light precipitation will move into the
region Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Precipitation
may start as a mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain before
transitioning to snow later Thursday morning. The main round
of snow will be Thursday afternoon through Friday morning.

* PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&

Man who killed 4-year-old when he was 13 freed from prison

  • Updated
  • 0
Jail bars

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - A New York man who killed a 4-year-old boy with a rock in 1993 when he was 13 years old has been released from prison after being granted parole last October.

The state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision's website says Eric M. Smith was released from the Woodbourne Correctional Facility on Tuesday. Smith served 28 years for the murder of Derrick Robie.

Authorities said Smith lured the younger boy into a wooded area near the victim’s home in Savona in western New York and beat him to death with a rock.

Smith was convicted of second-degree murder and sentenced to nine years to life in prison.

Recommended for you