Man who went to jail for marijuana crimes opens state's second dispensary in NYC

Roland Conner, left, browses his own stock before making the first legal purchase of cannabis, bought from his son, Darius, right, in the "pop up" location of their business Smacked, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, in New York. The store is the first Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensary (CAURD) opening since the legalization of cannabis that is run by businesspeople who had been criminalized by cannabis prohibition.