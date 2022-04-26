Medical helicopter crashes in Genesee County

ELBA, N.Y. (AP) - Two people have been killed in the crash of a medical helicopter in western New York. State police say the Mercy Flight helicopter went down in the Genesee County town of Elba while on a training mission at about 1 p.m. Tuesday.
The victims were believed to be the only people in the helicopter when it crashed. Authorities say no patients were on board. A photo on the website of The Daily News of Batavia showed smoke rising from wreckage in a field.
According to its website, Mercy Flight houses its helicopter at the Genesee County Airport.