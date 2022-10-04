Micron chooses Onondaga County for new $100 billion semiconductor manufacturing facility

CLAY, N.Y. -- Micron, the fourth-largest semiconductor manufacturing company in the world, is investing up to $100 billion to build a production campus in Onondaga County over the next 20 years, according to Gov. Kathy Hochul.
The project is expected to create nearly 50,000 jobs statewide, including 9,000 at the company and more than 40,000 community jobs to support all phases of construction at the site in Clay. The governor says the jobs at the Micron facility will pay an average salary of $100,000.
The production complex will be approximately 2.4 million square feet, or the size of nearly 40 football fields.
The project was finalized following the passing of the federal CHIPS and Science Act, which incentivizes semiconductor manufacturers to make their products in the U.S.
"With the CHIPS and Science bill I wrote and championed as the fuse, Micron's $100 billion investment in Upstate New York will fundamentally transform the region into a global hub for manufacturing and bring tens of thousands of good-paying high-tech and construction jobs to Central New York,” said Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer. “This project is a dramatic turning point for a region that has faced decades of lost manufacturing jobs, and, in combination with New York's already robust microchip industry from the Hudson Valley, Albany, and the Mohawk Valley to Binghamton, Rochester, and Buffalo, it will put Upstate New York on the map in a way we haven't seen in generations.”
Empire State Development has also offered incentives to attract Micron to New York, including up to $5.5 billion in Green CHIPS Excelsior tax credits over 20 years.
According to Hochul, this is the largest economic development project in U.S. history.
Hochul says in the first 30 years of operations, the Micron facility will:
- Generate an additional $16.7 billion in real (inflation-adjusted) economic output, on average per year and $9.6 billion in real Gross Domestic Product on average in New York.
- Provide an estimated annual average of $5.4 billion in real disposable personal income to New York residents.
- Generate an average annual increase of $556 million in state government revenue, totaling $17.2 billion over the first 31 years of the project, and an average annual increase of $826.1 million in revenue to local governments, totaling $25.6 billion over the same timeframe.
The state has also agreed to invest $200 million for necessary road and other infrastructure improvements surrounding the campus, and $100 million in funding for community benefits as part of the $500 million Green CHIPS Community Fund.
The governor says Micron will draw its electricity from 100% renewable sources and implement a half-billion-dollar community investment framework to ensure that the project benefits the people of Central New York.
The New York Power Authority Board of Trustees will also review a power allocation award from NYPA's ReCharge NY power program at a future public meeting.
New York is already home to 76 semiconductor companies that employ over 34,000 New Yorkers, including Wolfspeed in Marcy.