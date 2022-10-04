Micron chooses Onondaga County for new $100 billion semiconductor manufacturing facility

FILE - A sign marks the entrance of the Micron Technology automotive chip manufacturing plant on Feb. 11, 2022, in Manassas, Va. Micron, one of the world’s largest microchip manufacturers, is expected to open a semiconductor plant in New York, promising a $100 billion investment and a plant that could bring 50,000 jobs to the state. Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer confirmed the company's plan to The Associated Press after speaking to its leaders.