Nassau County teacher accused of submitting fake COVID vaccine card

MINEOLA, N.Y. (AP) - A high school teacher in suburban New York has been charged with submitting a forged COVID-19 vaccination card in an effort to get around the school district’s rule mandating either vaccination or weekly testing for the virus.
Sewanhaka High School teacher Tricia Manno was arraigned Wednesday on charges including criminal possession of a forged instrument and offering a false instrument for filing.
Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly says Manno's actions put the health and safety of students and staff at risk. Manno pleaded not guilty. Her attorney says he is awaiting discovery from the district attorney’s office.