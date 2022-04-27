 Skip to main content
Nassau County teacher accused of submitting fake COVID vaccine card

COVID-19 vaccine card

FILE - In this Jan. 10, 2021 file photo, Sarah Gonzalez of New York, a Nurse Practitioner, displays a COVID-19 vaccine card at a New York Health and Hospitals vaccine clinic in the Brooklyn borough of New York. Workers in New York City-run hospitals and health clinics will have to get vaccinated or get tested weekly under a policy announced Wednesday, July 21, to battle a rise in COVID-19 cases fueled by the highly contagious delta variant. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle, File)

MINEOLA, N.Y. (AP) - A high school teacher in suburban New York has been charged with submitting a forged COVID-19 vaccination card in an effort to get around the school district’s rule mandating either vaccination or weekly testing for the virus.

Sewanhaka High School teacher Tricia Manno was arraigned Wednesday on charges including criminal possession of a forged instrument and offering a false instrument for filing.

Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly says Manno's actions put the health and safety of students and staff at risk. Manno pleaded not guilty. Her attorney says he is awaiting discovery from the district attorney’s office.

