...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM EDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values of 95 to 100 expected.

* WHERE...Seneca, Southern Cayuga, Onondaga, Madison and Oneida
counties.

* WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM EDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

New hotline provides legal resources to those experiencing sexual harassment in the workplace

Phone call

New York has launched a statewide hotline that will provide legal advice to employees experiencing sexual harassment in the workplace.

The New York State Division of Human Rights will operate the hotline, which can be reached at 1-800-427-2773. The callers will be connected with pro-bono attorneys who can advise them or provide resources.

"Sexual harassment is not only demeaning, and in some cases terrifying, it can often leave its victims feeling like they have no place to turn," said Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado. "This new hotline will provide victims of workplace sexual harassment with a clear place to access help and legal assistance."

The creation of the hotline was part of legislation Gov. Kathy Hochul signed in March to address workplace harassment and retaliation.

