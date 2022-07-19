New hotline provides legal resources to those experiencing sexual harassment in the workplace

New York has launched a statewide hotline that will provide legal advice to employees experiencing sexual harassment in the workplace.
The New York State Division of Human Rights will operate the hotline, which can be reached at 1-800-427-2773. The callers will be connected with pro-bono attorneys who can advise them or provide resources.
"Sexual harassment is not only demeaning, and in some cases terrifying, it can often leave its victims feeling like they have no place to turn," said Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado. "This new hotline will provide victims of workplace sexual harassment with a clear place to access help and legal assistance."
The creation of the hotline was part of legislation Gov. Kathy Hochul signed in March to address workplace harassment and retaliation.