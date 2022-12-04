New laws in NY on social media and illegal gun reporting

FILE - John Deloca, owner of Seneca Sporting Range, prepares to fire his 9mm semi-automatic handgun during a shooting demonstration at his gun range, June 23, 2022, in New York. A lawyer challenging provisions of New York's new gun law argued that the state restricts people from carrying weapons in too many places, telling a federal judge Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, the rules affect not only people on busy Manhattan streets but an upstate pastor on his church's property.
UTICA, N.Y. - Over the weekend, two laws went into effect in New York State. One, requires social media networks to provide and maintain mechanisms for reporting hateful conduct on their platforms.
Another law that took hold on Saturday, Dec. 3, requires enhanced reporting by law enforcement to state and federal databases whenever an illegal gun is recovered. It also requires gun dealers to enact uniform security and reporting standards.