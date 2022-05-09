New legislation would expand abortion access in New York

NEW YORK, N.Y. – New York Attorney General Letitia James and state lawmakers announced new legislation Monday that would provide financial support to increase access to abortions.
The Reproductive Freedom and Equity Program (RFEP) would provide funding for abortion providers and nonprofit organizations to help increase access to care and grow the providers' capacity to meet present and future needs. The program would also provide money to cover the costs of uncompensated abortion care regardless of the patient’s ability to pay or insurance status.
James and other state lawmakers are preparing for an influx of women seeking abortions in New York if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade.
"According to the CDC, in 2019, almost 9% of abortions performed in New York were for people from other states. That amounts to about 7,000 individuals. And New York, as you know, is one of the states which has the highest number of individuals coming to it to get abortions. According to the Guttmocher Institute, that number can grow to more than 32,000 individuals or perhaps even more and that's just people traveling to New York from Ohio and Pennsylvania, where they have restrictive laws or in some cases lack of access to abortion providers."
The RFEP would also protect the privacy of the women seeking care by prohibiting the state from tracking their personal information.