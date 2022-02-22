 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...A portion of central New York, including the following
areas, Northern Oneida and Southern Oneida.

* WHEN...Through Wednesday evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

New state law will let hemp growers apply for license to grow pot

  • Updated
  • 0
Hemp Growers-Marijuana License

FILE — Dried hemp plants are sorted and trimmed at Hepworth Farms in Milton, N.Y., April 12, 2021. Hemp farmers in New York state will be able to apply for a license to grow marijuana this year under legislation signed Tuesday, Feb 22, 2022, by Gov. Kathy Hochul. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

NEW YORK (AP) - Hemp farmers in New York state will be able to apply for a license to grow marijuana this year under legislation signed by Gov. Kathy Hochul.

The new law will allow hemp growers to apply for a conditional adult-use cannabis cultivator license. Hochul said in a news release Tuesday the bill will jump-start “the safe, equitable and inclusive" marijuana industry the state is building.

It’s been nearly a year since New York legalized recreational use of marijuana for adults, but officials are still working on regulations for growing and selling cannabis legally.

Recommended for you