 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...ELEVATED RISK OF WILDFIRE SPREAD TODAY ACROSS ALL OF CENTRAL
NEW YORK...

Relative humidity levels will drop between 16 to 28 percent this
afternoon. Also, expect northwest winds of 10 to 20 mph gusting up
to 35 mph at times, highest in the Catskills. These very dry and
windy conditions will pose an elevated risk for wildfire spread
this afternoon across all of Central NY.

The annual statewide burn ban is in effect until May 14th. No
burn permits are issued.

New York, 15 other states sue USPS over purchase of gas-powered vehicles

  • Updated
  • 0
Postal Delivery Vehicles Lawsuit

FILE - A United States Postal Service employee works outside a post office in Wheeling, Ill., Dec. 3, 2021. Four environmental groups that want the U.S. Postal Service to buy more electric delivery vehicles are suing to halt further purchases. The lawsuit, filed Thursday, April 28, 2022, in federal court in California, asks a judge to order the Postal Service to conduct a more thorough environmental review before moving forward with the next-generation vehicle program. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

California and 15 other states that want the U.S. Postal Service to buy electric-powered delivery vehicles are suing to halt purchases of thousands of gas-powered trucks.

Three lawsuits, filed Thursday in New York and California by the states and environmental groups, demand that the Postal Service conduct a more thorough environmental review before moving forward with the next-generation vehicle program.

Plaintiffs said emissions from gasoline-powered delivery vehicles would cause environmental harm for decades to come.

“Louis DeJoy’s choice to ignore the law and buy an almost entirely gas-fueled fleet of 165,000 vehicles is fiscally and environmentally irresponsible,” said New York Attorney General Letitia James. “This decision will have lasting and devastating consequences for our environment, and the health and wellbeing of New Yorkers. I stand with my colleagues across the country in opposing USPS’s fatally flawed decision-making, and we will fight to ensure our laws are followed and our communities are protected.” 

All told, the Postal Service’s fleet includes 190,000 local delivery vehicles, most of which went into service between 1987 and 1994. The Postal Service plans to buy up to 165,000 new vehicles over the next 10 years.