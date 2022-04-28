New York, 15 other states sue USPS over purchase of gas-powered vehicles

California and 15 other states that want the U.S. Postal Service to buy electric-powered delivery vehicles are suing to halt purchases of thousands of gas-powered trucks.
Three lawsuits, filed Thursday in New York and California by the states and environmental groups, demand that the Postal Service conduct a more thorough environmental review before moving forward with the next-generation vehicle program.
Plaintiffs said emissions from gasoline-powered delivery vehicles would cause environmental harm for decades to come.
“Louis DeJoy’s choice to ignore the law and buy an almost entirely gas-fueled fleet of 165,000 vehicles is fiscally and environmentally irresponsible,” said New York Attorney General Letitia James. “This decision will have lasting and devastating consequences for our environment, and the health and wellbeing of New Yorkers. I stand with my colleagues across the country in opposing USPS’s fatally flawed decision-making, and we will fight to ensure our laws are followed and our communities are protected.”
All told, the Postal Service’s fleet includes 190,000 local delivery vehicles, most of which went into service between 1987 and 1994. The Postal Service plans to buy up to 165,000 new vehicles over the next 10 years.