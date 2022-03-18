New York AG seeks to stop New Jersey's withdraw from waterfront commission

NEW YORK (AP) - A turf war over who polices the New York region's busy port complex is coming to a head.
The state of New Jersey is preparing to withdraw by the end of the month from a bistate commission formed in the 1950s to fight corruption and have state police take over.
New York's attorney general has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to intervene and block the move and says the commission is better suited to fight corruption.
The court filing also argues New Jersey doesn't have the legal authority to unilaterally withdraw from the commission.