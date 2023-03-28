 Skip to main content
New York AG's Office investigating Madison County tax, insurance firm

  • Updated
Letitia James

FILE- In this Aug. 6, 2020 file photo, New York State Attorney General Letitia James takes a question at a news conference in New York. The Office of the New York Attorney General said in a new report, Thursday, May 6, 2021, that a campaign funded by the broadband industry submitted millions of fake comments supporting the 2017 repeal of net neutrality. The Federal Communications Commission’s contentious 2017 repeal undid Obama-era rules that the broadband industry had sued to stop.

The New York State Attorney General’s Office is investigating a Madison County tax and insurance firm over reports of suspicious business practices.

According to Madison County officials, the Hamilton Police Department received a complaint from a client of M. Burton Marshall - Miles B. Marshall, Inc., a business with locations in Hamilton and Morrisville that provides tax preparation and insurance services. The person was inquiring about an 8% promissory note fund established by M. Burton Marshall, of Hamilton.

Police reached out to the Madison County District Attorney’s Office regarding the inquiry. Details about the inquiry were not released, but officials believe it spans multiple jurisdictions, so New York State Police were contacted. State police soon learned that a similar inquiry had already been submitted to the AG’s office. The Madison County DA then turned all materials over to the AG’s office, which is now leading the investigation.

“Learning that the people you entrust with your finances and investments may be misusing your hard-earned money is scary and concerning,” said Attorney General Letitia James. “My office has been notified of multiple complaints regarding potential irregularities at the Offices of Miles B. Marshall, Inc. and M. Burton Marshall, and we are committed to conducting a thorough investigation of this matter. Our investigators will continue their work, and I urge anyone who has not already contacted law enforcement regarding this matter to reach out to my office immediately.”

A note had been posted to the M. Burton Marshall website on Feb. 21 stating tax preparation services would not be available in time for April 18 deadline due to health issues.

Do you have a news tip? Send us an email at news@wktv.com.

