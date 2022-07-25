New York awarding $70 million in grants to address 'child care deserts' statewide

New York is awarding nearly $70 million in grant funding to address “child care deserts” across the state by increasing the number of care providers.
The Mohawk Valley is receiving more than $3.2 million to establish 21 new providers in underserved areas. The funding will help cover start-up costs and support staff recruitment and training.
"Insufficient child care resources have a tremendous effect on our economy, keeping parents from returning to work," said Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado. "It is critical for us to improve care, especially in underserved areas where parents have to struggle with the painful and unacceptable choices of whether to keep their jobs and leave their young children home alone with no care at all or quit their jobs and not be able to feed their children and keep a roof over their heads."
The state defines a child care desert as a census tract where there are three or more children younger than 5 in need but only one available child care slot, or there are no available child care slots at all in the tract. By this criteria, more than 60% of the state is considered a child care desert.
Under new legislation, New York will also help families in need by removing sales and use taxes from both children’s and adult diapers.