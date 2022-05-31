New York bill package would tighten gun laws in wake of mass shootings

In this image taken from video, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul shows an extended rifle magazine during a news conference, Wednesday, May 18, 2022, in New York. New York would require state police to seek court orders to keep guns away from people who might pose a threat to themselves or others under a package of executive orders and gun control bills touted Wednesday by Hochul in the aftermath of a racist attack on a Buffalo supermarket. (Office of the Governor of New York via AP)