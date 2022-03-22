 Skip to main content
New York Court of Appeals declares fantasy sports betting constitutional

NY Sports Betting

FILE - New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu shows his receipt after placing the first legal sports wagering bet on his mobile phone in Manchester, N.H., Dec. 30, 2019. New York state's gaming commission announced Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, that four of the nine mobile sports wagering operators, including Caesars Sportsbook, DraftKings, FanDuel, and Rush Street Interactive, have been approved to accept bets starting this Saturday. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - Fantasy sports contests like those operated by FanDuel and DraftKings were declared constitutional in New York on Tuesday by the state’s highest court.

The state Court of Appeals reversed an appeals court’s decision last year that found daily fantasy sports violated the state constitution’s ban on gambling.

The games allow players to assemble a roster of athletes in a sport, using individuals performance statistics to determine the winner.

The lawsuit was bought several years ago and did not target mobile sports betting, which began in New York earlier this year.

