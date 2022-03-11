 Skip to main content
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING
TO 1 AM EST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to
10 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE...Northern Oneida, Onondaga, Madison, Southern Oneida
and Southern Cayuga counties.

* WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 1 AM EST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heavy snow could produce snowfall rates of
1-2 inches per hour for a time late tonight into Saturday morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

New York is urged to pay public's ballooning utility debt

FILE - A utility crew works to restore power to houses in the Woodhaven section of the Queens borough of New York, following a storm, Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020. At least 1.4 million households and other residential customers are behind on electric and gas bills in New York, and consumer advocates are calling on the state to pay off ballooning debt with federal funding. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - At least 1.4 million households and other residential customers are behind on electric and gas bills in New York, and consumer advocates are calling on the state to pay off ballooning debt with federal funding.

New York passed the nation’s most sweeping utility shut-off moratorium. It expired Dec. 21 and protected heating, water, cable and telephone customers.

New York restricts utilities from shutting off heat and electricity until April 15. But scores of residents in New York could face heat and electricity shut-offs in coming months.

Groups ranging from the AARP to Public Utility Law Project are calling on Gov. Kathy Hochul to dedicate $1.25 billion in this year’s budget for unpaid energy bills, and $400 million for water bills.