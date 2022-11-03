New York judge assigns monitor to oversee Trump Organization's financial statements

A New York state judge on Thursday imposed a monitor to oversee the Trump Organization's financial statements after the New York attorney general's office asked for added oversight to stop what they allege is a decade-long fraud conducted by former President Donald Trump and three of his adult children.
Judge Arthur Engoron wrote in an 11-page opinion that given the "persistent misrepresentations throughout every one of Mr. Trump's [financial statements] between 2011 and 2021, the Court finds that the appointment of an independent monitor is the most prudent and narrowly tailored mechanism to ensure there is no further fraud or illegality."
The judge said Trump is enjoined from selling or transferring any assets listed on his 2021 financial statement without first providing 14 days notice to the judge and the attorney general's office.
The defendants, the judge said, are required to provide the monitor at least 30 days notice before they undertake any corporate restructuring.
Engoron is giving both sides until November 15 to weigh in on potential monitors recommended from both sides.
This story is breaking and will be updated.
The-CNN-Wire
