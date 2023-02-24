New York launches tourism initiative to celebrate Black culture, history

ALBANY, N.Y. – New York State is launching an I Love NY Black travel initiative aiming to feature the diverse tourist attractions in New York.
Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the initiative on Friday.
"The new I Love NY Black travel initiative will be a celebration of New York's unparalleled Black history, culture, food, and arts," Hochul said. "From sites and museums that bring Black history to life to world-class arts and cultural institutions like the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, New York has so much to offer. I look forward to working with our partners to welcome even more visitors to experience Black culture in our state."
There will be a featured section of the I Love NY website that will list destinations and events that celebrate Black culture. There are similar parts of the website dedicated to other communities, including “Accessible New York” and “LGBTQ Travel in New York State.”
Some of the destinations that will be featured on the site include Central New York sites like the Gerrit Smith Estate National Historic Landmark in Peterboro and the Harriet Tubman National Historic Park in Auburn.
Other destinations include the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater in New York City, the Shirley Chisholm State Park in Brooklyn, The Colored Musician's Club of Buffalo, North Star Underground Railroad Museum in Ausable Chasm and the Louis Armstrong House Museum in Queens.
Hochul says she hopes this will boost the state’s economy, considering tourism and travel in New York generates more than $85 billion annually.
Watch Hochul's full announcement below: