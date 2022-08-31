New York prepares to enforce new gun laws starting Sept. 1

New York’s new gun laws go into effect Thursday and will limit the places where guns are permitted following the U.S. Supreme Court decision allowing licensed gun owners to carry concealed weapons in public.
The new laws prohibit people from bringing guns to schools, government buildings, health centers, parks, playgrounds, churches and bars, among other places.
“We don’t need guns on our streets, we don’t need people carrying guns in our subways, we don’t need people carrying guns in our schools, we don’t need people carrying guns in our places of worship. We don’t need them carrying into bars or restaurants. Because that’ll only make people less safe,” said Gov. Kathy Hochul.
There are exceptions for police officers and security guards in these locations.
Owners of public businesses can also decide whether or not they want to allow guns on their property. Signs are available to download from the state website.
The laws also tighten the requirements to get a permit. To obtain a concealed carry license, people must provide:
- Proof of completion of a firearms safety training course
- Four character references
- A list of former and current social media accounts for the last three years
- Disclosure of applicant's spouse or domestic partner, any other adults residing in the applicant's home, including any adult children
- An in-person interview with the licensing officer
A lawsuit against the new state gun laws has been filed by state and national gun groups, however, a decision has not yet been made in that case.
The state has posted details about the new gun laws as well as answers to frequently asked questions here.