New York replaces 'inmate' with 'incarcerated person' in state laws

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - New York has amended a series of state laws to remove the word “inmate” and replace it with “incarcerated person” when referring to people serving prison time.
The changes, signed into law Monday by Gov. Kathy Hochul, are intended to reduce the stigma of being in jail. Prison reform advocates have said the term “inmate” has a dehumanizing effect.
Republicans ridiculed the measure as coddling criminals. The change is the latest in the state legislature's history of amending terms in state law seen as outdated or offensive.
Last month, Hochul signed legislation replacing the term “mentally retarded,” with “developmentally disabled” in state law.