New York State Senate, Assembly pass new gun rules in response to SCOTUS concealed carry decision

New York lawmakers have passed legislation to strengthen gun laws following the Supreme Court ruling last week that struck down limitations on who could carry a handgun outside their home.
The bill, which has passed the State Senate and Assembly, would eliminate the most strict barriers, but also impose new requirements for applicants.
Gov. Kathy Hochul says the theory that guns make situations safer has been disproven in other states.
“The whole argument that the more people who have weapons to stop the bad guys with a gun because the good guy has a gun, you’ve heard this argument – it doesn’t work. The data shows that that is a false argument. We have the statistics that show that,” said Hochul. “According to data published two days ago by the National Bureau of Economic Research, there’s a 29% increase in firearm violent crimes when citizens are given the right to carry handguns.”
Hochul outlined five steps the state plans to take in response to the SCOTUS decision:
Restrict locations where firearms can be carried
Hochul says the legislature will create a definitive list of sensitive locations where guns cannot be carried. This would include: schools, summer camps, playgrounds, parks, theaters, entertainment venues, places of worship, educational institutions, health facilities, government buildings, shelters, public transportation, at public demonstrations and places where alcohol is consumed, like restaurants and bars
Make “no open carry” the default for businesses
The new law would require businesses to make it clear if concealed handguns are allowed at their establishment.
“Any business, grocery store, retailer, private home – place that wants to allow guns on their premises will have to demonstrate that and establish that they put a sign out there that says concealed carry guns are welcome here,” said Hochul.
The governor says this is to protect the rights of business owners, patrons and the public.
Tighten permit requirements
A provision in the bill would require applicants to turn over a list of social media accounts so officials can verify their “character and conduct.”
Hochul also wants the state to its own background checks in addition to the federally required screenings.
Bolster safe storage rules
Under the new legislation, guns cannot be stored in vehicles and homes with children 16 and under must demonstrate that they store guns in a safe place.
Restrict body armor sales
This includes updating the definition of body armor to include any soft or hard body armor and limiting sales only to those who need it for their profession.
The Assembly was still in session Friday evening reviewing the legislation, which will go to Hochul for signature if passed.
Today, we’re taking swift action in the wake of the Supreme Court’s reckless rulings that threaten the rights of New Yorkers. Watch live: https://t.co/yUxCgzVeh4— Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) July 1, 2022