New York strengthening business sanctions against Russia, sending aid to Ukraine

YONKERS, N.Y. – Gov. Kathy Hochul says she will be issuing an executive order to strengthen New York’s sanctions on Russia. While New York agencies are no longer doing business with Russia, the new order prohibits state agencies and authorities from contracting with any other entities that are continuing to do business in Russia.
"Now we're going to prohibit any state agency and authorities from contracting with any entities that are still doing business in Russia, so, this is not just directly with Russian companies, it is with companies, American companies, that are continuing to do business in Russia in light of what's happening. So, that is the message that we're delivering to our state agencies today – to cease business, to have no more future contracts with those entities. We’re continuing to put the pressure on."
Hochul made the announcement while visiting the Afya Foundation in Yonkers Thursday morning, where 100,000 pounds of medical supplies have been gathered to help the people of Ukraine.
The organization will be sending 200 pallets of supplies to Ukraine, including surgical packs, hospital beds, wound care kits, stretchers and first aid supplies.
“We’re going to continue doing this, and continue ramping up our efforts to do whatever we can to support these individuals, not just with our prayers, not just with our thoughts, but with real supplies that we hope will save lives,” said Hochul.
Hochul already issued an executive order in February to halt New York’s direct business with Russia.