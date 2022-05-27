New York suspends construction lane closures on state highways for Memorial Day weekend

Lane closures on state highways will be suspended during Memorial Day weekend, according to Gov. Kathy Hochul’s Office.
Any temporary lane closures for road and bridge projects will stop at 6 a.m. on Friday until 6 a.m. on Tuesday to make it easier for people to travel during the holiday weekend.
Some road work may continue behind concrete barriers or if emergency repairs are necessary.
The construction suspension aligns with the state’s Drivers First Initiative, which aims to minimize traffic congestion and travel delays related to road and bridge work.