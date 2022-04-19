New York Times names Joe Kahn as executive editor

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT TODAY...

* WHAT...Lingering steady snow. Additional snow accumulations of
up to one inch.

* WHERE...In Pennsylvania, Susquehanna and Northern Wayne
counties. In New York, Chenango, Otsego, Northern Oneida,
Cortland, Tompkins, Tioga, Broome, Delaware, Madison and
Southern Oneida counties.

* WHEN...Until noon EDT today.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow gradually tapers off over the next
couple of hours, but hazardous travel will still be possible on
untreated roads. Power outages will still be possible due to
heavy, wet snow accumulations and winds turning breezy this
afternoon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania
Turnpike Commission strongly encourage motorist to heed all
travel restrictions and delay unnecessary travel. Visit
www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadways, and traffic
conditions.

&&

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

* WHERE...In Pennsylvania, Bradford, Northern Wayne and
Susquehanna counties. In New York, Broome, Delaware, Otsego,
Northern Oneida, Cortland, Tompkins, Chenango, Tioga, Madison,
Southern Oneida, Chemung, Schuyler and Steuben counties.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM EDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs will be more susceptible to being blown down due to the
recent heavy snowfall. Additional power outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

New York Times names Joe Kahn as executive editor

The New York Times names Joe Kahn as executive editor. Dean Baquet and Kahn are seen here in the newsroom at The New York Times headquarters in June 2021.

 Damon Winter/The New York Times/Redux/FILE

Joe Kahn, the managing editor of The New York Times, will succeed Dean Baquet as executive editor in June.

Kahn, a 24-year veteran of the news organization and Baquet's second in command, was thought to be the favorite for the top Times newsroom job. Publisher A. G. Sulzberger confirmed it in a statement on Tuesday morning.

"Joe brings impeccable news judgment, a sophisticated understanding of the forces shaping the world and a long track record of helping journalists produce their most ambitious and courageous work," Sulzberger said.

Notably, Baquet will remain with The Times in a new role that has yet to be announced. According to the outlet, Sulzberger said Baquet will "lead an exciting new venture," but did not elaborate.

Baquet turned 65 last September, an age that has traditionally meant retirement from the Times executive editor post.

"It has been my great honor to lead the best newsroom in the world for the past eight years," he said in a statement. "I could not be leaving The Times in better hands than with a leader like Joe, who is not only brilliant but humane. I would like to thank the Sulzberger family for their continued dedication to protecting our country's most powerful engine of independent, investigative journalism."

Kahn represents stability for The Times during an uncertain period for the news business and the world it covers. He has been managing editor for the past six years. His previous postings have included Beijing, Shanghai and Washington.

As managing editor, Kahn expanded The Times' operations outside the United States, a move of particular importance as the company seeks digital subscribers from around the world.

"As one of the architects of our digital transformation, Joe's vision will be crucial as we seek to become even more valuable to readers around the world," Sulzberger said.

Kahn worked at the Wall Street Journal before moving to The Times in 1998. On Tuesday a former top editor of The Journal, Marcus Brauchli, praised Kahn as a great friend and colleague.

"Kahn is everything a journalist should be: thoughtful, compassionate, deeply read, always willing to consider another side and reason things out in pursuit of truth," Brauchli wrote on Twitter.

