New York to establish new cybersecurity hub in Brooklyn

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by rainfall and snowmelt is possible. Ice jams may cause flooding. * WHERE...A portion of central New York, including the following areas, Northern Oneida and Southern Oneida. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - While rain has largely ended, rivers will continue to rise this morning due to runoff from earlier rainfall, any additional scattered showers, and snow melt. Any resulting flood problems may linger through the day. Rises in rivers and streams may lead to ice jams. When ice jams occur, flooding can quickly result. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. &&