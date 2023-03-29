 Skip to main content
...Dangerous Travel Conditions likely due to Snow Squalls and high
winds between 5 pm and 10 pm this evening across central NY and
northeast PA...

A strong cold front will blast across the region from late
afternoon into the evening hours. This front will be accompanied
initially by heavy rain which will quickly turn to a burst of
heavy snow as temperatures fall below freezing. A rumble of
thunder will be possible along with wind gusts up to 50 mph.

This combination will lead to near zero visibility at times and a
potential flash freeze on road surfaces creating dangerous travel
conditions.

The leading edge of the heavy snow squall will reach the Finger
Lakes, central southern tier of NY and the Syracuse, Utica and
Rome areas between 5 and 7 pm, the Twin Tiers of NY and PA to the
western Catskills between 7 and 9 pm and the rest of northeast PA
and Sullivan County NY around 9 to 10 pm.

Precautionary/Preparedness Actions...

Be prepared for brief whiteout conditions. This could lead to
dangerous driving conditions, especially on our interstates, the
NY State Thruway and northeast extension of the PA Turnpike. Icy
conditions are also possible on any untreated roads. If you are
traveling and encounter adverse winter driving conditions, reduce
speed and make sure headlights are on.

New York to expand access to high-speed internet using $100M in American Rescue Plan funding

  Updated
  • 0
Broadband access

New York State is getting $100 million in federal funding to expand access to high-speed internet.

Gov. Kathy Hochul, Sen. Chuck Schumer and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand made a virtual announcement about the funding on Wednesday.

The money comes from the $10 billion Capital Projects Fund, which is meant to address challenges made worse by the COVID-19 pandemic, especially problems with infrastructure, including internet access. The fund is targeted toward rural and low-to-moderate-income areas.

“During the pandemic, we saw how important high-quality broadband is for business, health care, school, and more,” Gillibrand said. “That's why, when we wrote the American Rescue Plan, we included robust funding for broadband delivery, which can create new economic opportunities, raise property values and improve people's life and health outcomes. I'm excited to work with the White House, Leader Schumer and Governor Hochul to get this project moving."

Hochul says this is the largest targeted investment in affordable internet access in the country.

The expansion plan was approved by the U.S. Treasury Department and represents 29% of the state’s allocation under the Capital Project Funds program.

