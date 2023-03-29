New York to expand access to high-speed internet using $100M in American Rescue Plan funding

New York State is getting $100 million in federal funding to expand access to high-speed internet.
Gov. Kathy Hochul, Sen. Chuck Schumer and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand made a virtual announcement about the funding on Wednesday.
The money comes from the $10 billion Capital Projects Fund, which is meant to address challenges made worse by the COVID-19 pandemic, especially problems with infrastructure, including internet access. The fund is targeted toward rural and low-to-moderate-income areas.
“During the pandemic, we saw how important high-quality broadband is for business, health care, school, and more,” Gillibrand said. “That's why, when we wrote the American Rescue Plan, we included robust funding for broadband delivery, which can create new economic opportunities, raise property values and improve people's life and health outcomes. I'm excited to work with the White House, Leader Schumer and Governor Hochul to get this project moving."
Hochul says this is the largest targeted investment in affordable internet access in the country.
The expansion plan was approved by the U.S. Treasury Department and represents 29% of the state’s allocation under the Capital Project Funds program.