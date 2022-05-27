New York to offer licenses with 'X' gender identity marker

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - New York state is now offering driver’s licenses with an “X” gender identity marker.
Gov. Kathy Hochul said Friday that the option for licenses, learner’s permits and non-driver identification cards is being implemented in accordance with the State's Gender Recognition Act, which goes into effect on June 24.
"Every person, regardless of their gender identity or expression, deserves to have an identity document that reflects who they are. My administration remains committed to ensuring that New York is a place of value, love and belonging for members of the LGBTQ+ community," said Hochul.
Proponents of the change had argued that limiting gender identity on licenses to either male or female discriminated against nonbinary New Yorkers.
The option is open to new applicants as well as New Yorkers with existing licenses. They will have the option to change their gender marker from “M” or “F” to “X.”