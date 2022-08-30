 Skip to main content
...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Oneida,
Broome, southeastern Madison, southeastern Cortland, southeastern
Tioga, western Chenango, northwestern Susquehanna and northeastern
Bradford Counties through 600 PM EDT...

At 528 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from near Floyd to near Willet to Warren Center.
Movement was northeast at 45 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated. Mesonet stations reporting strong gusts.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...
Utica, Binghamton, Rome, Vestal, Johnson City, Endicott, Oneida,
Kirkland, Westmoreland and Kirkwood.

This includes the following highway exits...
Interstate 90 between 31 and 32.
New York Interstate 81 between 2 and 9.
Interstate 86/Route 17 between 66 and 75.
Interstate 88 between 1 and 4.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Heavy rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

New York to restrict gun carrying after Supreme Court ruling

  • 0
Guns New York

FILE — A Taran tactical combat master hand gun is displayed for sale, June 23, 2022, in Hempstead, New York. A sweeping new gun law in New York that would require applicants to hand over social media information before they could carry a gun in public while declaring bucolic parks, bustling Times Square and a long list of other places off limits for firearms is scheduled to take effect on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, amid legal battles and lingering confusion. (AP Photo/Brittainy Newman, File)

 Brittainy Newman

NEW YORK (AP) - New York City will begin posting signs proclaiming the iconic tourist destination Times Square as a “Gun Free Zone.”

The 25-block business district in the center of Manhattan is arguably the busiest in the United States.

Under a sweeping new state gun law that goes into effect Thursday, it would be one of scores of “sensitive” places, including parks, churches and theaters that would be off limits for guns.

The new rules are meant to address a U.S. Supreme Court decision that further expanded Second Amendment gun rights when it invalidated a century-old law that required gun owners to prove they had a compelling need to carry.

