New York to restrict gun carrying after Supreme Court ruling

Weather Alert

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Oneida, Broome, southeastern Madison, southeastern Cortland, southeastern Tioga, western Chenango, northwestern Susquehanna and northeastern Bradford Counties through 600 PM EDT... At 528 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Floyd to near Willet to Warren Center. Movement was northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. Mesonet stations reporting strong gusts. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include... Utica, Binghamton, Rome, Vestal, Johnson City, Endicott, Oneida, Kirkland, Westmoreland and Kirkwood. This includes the following highway exits... Interstate 90 between 31 and 32. New York Interstate 81 between 2 and 9. Interstate 86/Route 17 between 66 and 75. Interstate 88 between 1 and 4. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Heavy rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN; MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH