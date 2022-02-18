 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by ice jams is possible.

* WHERE...Portions of central New York and northeast Pennsylvania,
including the following areas, in central New York, Broome,
Chemung, Chenango, Cortland, Delaware, Madison, Northern Oneida,
Onondaga, Otsego, Schuyler, Seneca, Southern Cayuga, Southern
Oneida, Steuben, Sullivan, Tioga, Tompkins and Yates. In northeast
Pennsylvania, Bradford, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Northern Wayne,
Susquehanna and Wyoming.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM EST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A risk for ice breakups and ice jams continues today.
Bridges, narrows, and sharp turns in streams can all cause
pinch points for ice jams. When ice jams occur, flooding can
quickly result.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

New York trooper sues former Gov. Cuomo over alleged sexual harassment

Cuomo questioned for 11 hours during sexual harassment investigation

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - A New York state trooper who testified that former Gov. Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed her is now suing him. She says Cuomo, a top aide and state police violated her civil rights.

The trooper civil laws prohibiting sexual harassment were violated. The trooper's name was not disclosed in the lawsuit, which was filed in Manhattan Thursday.

Cuomo resigned in August, days after an independent probe found he sexually harassed nearly a dozen women and worked to retaliate against one of his accusers.

Several district attorneys in New York said they found Cuomos accusers credible, but said the available evidence wasnt strong enough to file criminal charges against him.

