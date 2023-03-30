New York's budget likely late because of 'big budget issues'

New York legislative leaders said Thursday they expected to miss the deadline for adopting a new state budget as they negotiate with fellow Democrat Gov. Kathy Hochul over her proposals to change bail rules and create housing.
State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins said the holdup on a budget for state fiscal year beginning Saturday is due in part because of “big policy issues” that the governor included in her proposal.
It was not clear how long it would take for the governor and lawmakers to reach an agreement. Last year’s budget, Hochul’s first as governor, was approved nine days late.