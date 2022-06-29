New York's first legal marijuana crop starts to sprout

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (AP) - New York’s recreational marijuana market is beginning to sprout, literally. Thin-leafed plants are stretching toward the sun in farms around the state.
In a novel move, New York gave 203 CBD hemp growers first shot at cultivating marijuana destined for legal sales, which could start by the end of the year. Big indoor growers are expected to join later.
But for now, the field is clear for growers like Frank Popolizio of Homestead Farms and Ranch, where a small crew north of Albany earlier this month dug out shallow holes for seedlings before packing them in by hand.
Popolizio is tending to a half-acre plot that will grow upward of 1,000 plants, surrounded by a tall electrified fence. He and other “conditional cultivator” license holders can grow up to an acre of marijuana outdoors. They can grow all or some of their crop in greenhouses, though in smaller areas, and use limited lighting.
The license is good for two years, and holders will be able to distribute cannabis flower products to retail dispensaries.
Giving a head start to hemp growers is an unusual way to gear up a marijuana market.
States typically rely initially on their existing medical growers, as New Jersey did for its launch earlier this year.
The New York State Cannabis Control Board has approved 203 conditional cultivator licenses since April, including the following locally:
Herkimer County
- Hemp Farms LLC
Oneida County
- Miss Perry Farms LLC
- Skeeterborofarms LLC
Otsego County
- Peter Pracilio
- Tumbleweed Farms LLC
- Jack Bear Farm LLC
- Weinerts Elk Creek Farm LLC
- Sugarhouse Farms LLC
- Cherry Valley Growers, Inc.