New York's labor commissioner approves plan to lower overtime threshold for farmworkers

  • Updated
The New York labor commissioner has approved a recommendation to lower the threshold for overtime to 40 hours for farmworkers.

STUYVESANT, N.Y. (AP) - Harvest season means long days for U.S. farmworkers - but usually no overtime pay. Federal law exempts farms from rules entitling most workers to 1.5 times their regular wage when they work more than 40 hours in a week. New York is now joining several states that have begun to change this rule.

The state’s labor commissioner on Friday approved a recommendation to phase in a 40-hour threshold for farmworker overtime over the next decade.

Right now, farmworkers in New York qualify for overtime pay after they have worked 60 hours in a week. Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon called the plan “the best path forward” for farmworker equity.

