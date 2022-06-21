NY law limiting body armor sales does not cover type worn by Buffalo mass shooting suspect

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - A new law barring sales of bullet-resistant vests to most civilians in New York doesn't cover the type of armor worn by the gunman charged in the killing of 10 people at a Buffalo supermarket.
That gap is raising questions about the law's effectiveness in deterring military-style assaults. Payton Gendron wore a steel-plated vest during the May 14 attack.
The armor stopped a handgun round fired by a store security guard who tried to halt Gendron's rampage.
The law hastily enacted by state lawmakers after the attack only restricts sales of “bullet-resistant soft body armor.” That has lawmakers talking about a possible fix.