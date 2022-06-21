 Skip to main content
NY law limiting body armor sales does not cover type worn by Buffalo mass shooting suspect

Body Armor Restrictions

Different levels of body armor sit on display at 221B Tactical headquarters, Tuesday, June 14, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - A new law barring sales of bullet-resistant vests to most civilians in New York doesn't cover the type of armor worn by the gunman charged in the killing of 10 people at a Buffalo supermarket.

That gap is raising questions about the law's effectiveness in deterring military-style assaults. Payton Gendron wore a steel-plated vest during the May 14 attack.

The armor stopped a handgun round fired by a store security guard who tried to halt Gendron's rampage.

The law hastily enacted by state lawmakers after the attack only restricts sales of “bullet-resistant soft body armor.” That has lawmakers talking about a possible fix.