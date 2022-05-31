 Skip to main content
NY lawmakers begin voting on legal protections for abortions

  • Updated
Assembly chamber

FILE - View of the New York state Assembly Chamber as members meet on the opening day of the 2021 legislative session at the state Capitol in Albany, N.Y. Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Albany, N.Y. A bipartisan commission tasked with redrawing New York's congressional districts has until Tuesday to agree on new boundaries — or risk having Democratic lawmakers seize control over a reapportionment process voters hoped would minimize gerrymandering. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink, File)

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - New York lawmakers have begun debating a package of legislation that would expand legal protections for people seeking and providing abortions in the state. Voting is set to begin Tuesday.

Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul has called for more legal protections for abortion services in case the U.S. Supreme Court overrules Roe v. Wade’s nationwide right to abortion this summer.

It was not immediately clear whether Hochul would sign all the abortion bills lawmakers plan to pass this week.

One such bill would allow abortion providers and patients as well as their family members to participate in an existing state program that lets people shield their address from abusers.

