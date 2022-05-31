NY lawmakers begin voting on legal protections for abortions

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - New York lawmakers have begun debating a package of legislation that would expand legal protections for people seeking and providing abortions in the state. Voting is set to begin Tuesday.
Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul has called for more legal protections for abortion services in case the U.S. Supreme Court overrules Roe v. Wade’s nationwide right to abortion this summer.
It was not immediately clear whether Hochul would sign all the abortion bills lawmakers plan to pass this week.
One such bill would allow abortion providers and patients as well as their family members to participate in an existing state program that lets people shield their address from abusers.