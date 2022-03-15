 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

NY lawmakers want to boost funding for housing, home care

  • 0
Assembly chamber

FILE - View of the New York state Assembly Chamber as members meet on the opening day of the 2021 legislative session at the state Capitol in Albany, N.Y. Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Albany, N.Y. A bipartisan commission tasked with redrawing New York's congressional districts has until Tuesday to agree on new boundaries — or risk having Democratic lawmakers seize control over a reapportionment process voters hoped would minimize gerrymandering. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink, File)

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - New York’s Democratic-controlled Assembly and Senate are both pushing to boost funding for housing and home care in this year’s budget.

Legislative leaders have spent weeks negotiating with Gov. Kathy Hochul over the state budget, which lawmakers must pass by April 1.

Both legislative proposals would boost funding for rental relief, utility debt and home care.

Neither included extra relief for undocumented workers, while the Assembly’s lacked the Senate’s proposed statewide ban on fossil fuels in new construction.

Recommended for you