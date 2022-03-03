NY senators push for federal funding to bolster cybersecurity

Lawmakers are urging the federal government to help bolster cybersecurity in New York amid the rising threat of Russian cyberattacks.
Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand and Sen. Chuck Schumer are calling on Washington to provide funding to support cybersecurity infrastructure after experts warned Russia could launch cyberattacks in response to the U.S. sanctions.
"Russia has a view of the world that they see what's happening in Ukraine very differently than we do. They have been spending millions of dollars trying to create a false narrative within Russia. This is truly the new front line and we must be prepared to defend ourselves,” said Gillibrand.
The federal funds would go to the Center for Internet Security in Rensselaer County to help with readiness and response in the public and private sectors.