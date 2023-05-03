NY State Budget Passed

Governor Hochul held a press conference on the state budget this morning.
She stated that in the new budget, minimum wage for all of New York State will be $15.00 on and after January 1st, 2024, $15.50 on and after January 1st, 2025, and $16.00 on and after January 1st, 2026. Starting January 1st, 2027, wages will then be annually tied to inflation.
As for education spending, the new plan totals $34 billing in General Support for Public Schools (GSPS) which will be an increase of $3 billion over the 2022-2023 school year. Also included is $99.6 million in aid for public libraries.
Regarding energy, provisions are included to phase out the use of fossil fuels in new buildings and invest in new renewable energy. Also included are requirements for all-electric heating and cooking in new buildings shorter than seven stories by 2026.
Additionally, funding is included to expand the State Child Care program eligibility to families earning up to 85% of the state median income, and regarding healthcare, there will be Medicaid rate increases and wage increases for home health care workers (an increase of $1.55 beginning January 1st, 2024 increasing $0.55 every year through 2026, and then wages will be tied to the three year average of the Consumer Price Index.