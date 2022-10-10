NYAG files motion to put hold on judge's gun decision

New York State Attorney General Letitia James filed a motion Monday to keep the state’s new Concealed Carry Improvement Act (CCIA) in effect following a judge’s decision last week to put a temporary hold on key parts of the new law.
“Today my office filed a motion to keep the entire Concealed Carry Improvement Act in effect and continue to protect communities as the appeals process moves forward,” James said. “This common-sense gun control legislation is critical in our state’s effort to reduce gun violence. We will continue to fight for the safety of everyday New Yorkers.”
The CCIA was passed earlier in the summer in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court decision to allow licensed gun owners to conceal and carry outside their homes for self-defense.
To get a permit, the new law requires a review of social media accounts to determine moral character. It also barred firearms from a lengthy list of public places that were deemed “sensitive locations.” In addition, the law requires individuals with concealed carry permits to request a property owner’s consent to carry on their premises, defines safe storage requirements and requires background checks on all ammunition purchases.
Judge Glenn Suddaby determined certain components of the law were unconstitutional in a ruling on Oct. 6.
After the ruling, James and New York Gov. Kathy Hochul both said the state planned to appeal the decision.
If the motion to stay is granted, the CCIA will remain in effect pending completion of the appeal process.