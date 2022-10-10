NYAG files motion to put hold on judge's gun decision

FILE — A Taran tactical combat master hand gun is displayed for sale, June 23, 2022, in Hempstead, New York. A sweeping new gun law in New York that would require applicants to hand over social media information before they could carry a gun in public while declaring bucolic parks, bustling Times Square and a long list of other places off limits for firearms is scheduled to take effect on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, amid legal battles and lingering confusion. (AP Photo/Brittainy Newman, File)