Weather Alert

...ELEVATED RISK OF WILDFIRE SPREAD AGAIN IN CENTRAL NEW YORK...

The combination of relative humidity values dropping to between
15 to 30 percent this afternoon, northeast winds gusting to 15
mph, and full sunshine on very dry fuels will lead to an elevated
risk for wildfire spread again today across central New York.

The annual statewide burn ban is in effect until May 14. No burn
permits are issued.

NYC mayor calls on ATF to revoke license of Nevada company that sells ghost gun kits

Ghost gun arrest in Utica

NEW YORK (AP) - New York City’s mayor is calling on the Biden administration to yank the federal firearms license of a Nevada company that sells parts and kits for ghost guns, firearms without serial numbers that have been increasingly turning up at crime scenes around the U.S.

Mayor Eric Adams joined with gun control group Everytown for Gun Safety on Wednesday to publicly call for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to immediately revoke the license of a Polymer80, Inc. alleging the company has violated federal gun laws requiring background checks of purchasers and serial numbers, among other measures.

