Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 2 AM EST
TUESDAY...

* WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...In Pennsylvania, Bradford, Susquehanna, Northern
Wayne, Wyoming, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Pike and Southern Wayne
counties. In New York, Yates, Seneca, Southern Cayuga,
Onondaga, Steuben, Schuyler, Chemung, Tompkins, Madison,
Southern Oneida, Cortland, Chenango, Otsego, Tioga, Broome,
Delaware and Sullivan counties.

* WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 2 AM EST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

NYC sheds vaccination mandate, school masks precautions

  • Updated
  • 0
Students wearing masks in schools

NEW YORK (AP) - New York City has shed major COVID-19 precautions.

Masks are now optional in city schools, and restaurants and other businesses can stop asking patrons for proof of vaccination.

Mayor Eric Adams announced Friday that indoor venues including restaurants, theaters and gyms would no longer be required to check the vaccination status of patrons as of Monday. Businesses can require vaccination if they choose to.

Proof of vaccination will be required at Broadway theaters at least until April 30.

Masks can come off in public school classrooms for the first time since March 2020. Masks are still required for children under 5.

