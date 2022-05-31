NYC woman hears her brother's killing over the phone

NEW YORK (AP) - A longtime Transportation Security Administration worker has been shot to death on a New York City street while on the phone with his sister.
She says she heard the gunshots that took her brother’s life.
Police say 45-year-old Donovan Davy was killed shortly after midnight Sunday a few blocks from his family’s Brooklyn apartment.
Pashona Davy told news stations that her brother was taking a bit longer than expected to return from picking up takeout food, so she called him.
She says said he told her he was “walking like a madman” to get back, and then she heard three or four gunshots.