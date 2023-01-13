NYCOPBA blames HALT Act for most violent year ever in New York state prisons

Officials from the state corrections officers union are continuing their call to repeal the HALT Act after data shows 2022 was the most violent year ever in New York state prisons.
According to the New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association, the data shows there were a record number of prisoner assaults on both staff and other inmates.
Here are the statistics from the state:
Assaults on staff
- 2022: 1,489
- Previous single-year record: 1,177
Inmate-inmate assaults
- 2022: 1,486
- Previous single-year record: 1,265
The total of 2,975 assaults tops the previous record total of 2,298, which was set in 2019.
The union says it's a result of the state implementing the HALT Act in April 2022, which restricts the removal of inmates from general population and limits the maximum time in solitary confinement to 15 days.
“The HALT Act has dismantled any semblance of safety measures for staff or incarcerated individuals alike, by stripping the ability to separate violent predators from their prey for any meaningful amount of time and the data clearly reflects that,” said Michael Powers, NYSCOPBA president. “It’s infuriating to watch these legislators who so vocally supported the HALT Act, sit idly by as the numbers skyrocket and our members suffer. Now more than ever we need the New York State Legislature to put common sense over political agendas and address the skyrocketing violence we’ve been experiencing since the enactment of the HALT Act.”
The data shows overall violence increased by 31% after the Act went into effect.