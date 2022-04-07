 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

NYS budget negotiations continue days past deadline

  • Updated
  • 0
State Budget New York Assembly

Members of the New York Assembly work during a legislative session in the Assembly Chamber at the state Capitol, Monday, April 4, 2022, in Albany, N.Y. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink)

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - Legislative leaders and Gov. Kathy Hochul have yet to reach a deal on an over $200 billion budget.

Lawmakers and aides faced a lengthy to-do list as of Wednesday afternoon. The Legislature held a brief session Wednesday without voting on budget bills, and lawmakers extended their hotel stays as negotiations dragged six days beyond an April 1 deadline.

But Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes, a Democrat from Buffalo, said she expects negotiations wont extend over the weekend.

Negotiators still have to finalize details for seven remaining spending plans, including infrastructure, local aid and education. But the main sticking point has remained criminal justice reform.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)