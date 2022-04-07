NYS budget negotiations continue days past deadline

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - Legislative leaders and Gov. Kathy Hochul have yet to reach a deal on an over $200 billion budget.
Lawmakers and aides faced a lengthy to-do list as of Wednesday afternoon. The Legislature held a brief session Wednesday without voting on budget bills, and lawmakers extended their hotel stays as negotiations dragged six days beyond an April 1 deadline.
But Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes, a Democrat from Buffalo, said she expects negotiations won’t extend over the weekend.
Negotiators still have to finalize details for seven remaining spending plans, including infrastructure, local aid and education. But the main sticking point has remained criminal justice reform.
