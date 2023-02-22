 Skip to main content
NYS Department of Labor adopts regulations to gradually decrease farm overtime threshold to 40 hours

Dairy farm

ALBANY, N.Y. – New York State has officially adopted new overtime regulations for farm workers, which will gradually reduce the threshold from 60 hours to 40 hours over the next several years.

The reductions will come in phases starting in 2024 when farm workers will begin getting paid overtime after 56 hours of work. The threshold is expected to reach 40 by 2032.

“These new regulations ensure equity for farm workers, who are the very backbone of our agriculture sector,” said New York State Department of Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon. “By implementing a gradual transition, we are giving farmers time to make the appropriate adjustments. These new regulations advance New York State’s continued commitment to workers while protecting our farms.”

The Farm Laborers Wage Board began holding public hearings about the proposed overtime changes in 2020. They gathered feedback from farm owners, workers, advocacy groups and academic researchers.

In September 2022, the Board made the recommendation to cut the 60-hour overtime threshold to 40 hours.

Some farmers and members of agricultural organizations are concerned about the impact of the changes, which could increase labor costs by as much as 50%.

Gov. Kathy Hochul did announce in her State of the State Address some new initiatives meant to ease the financial strain that the changes may cause. The plans include bolstering agricultural demand in New York, creating a workforce pipeline and increasing food manufacturing.

The state legislature also recently enacted new tax credits to encourage automation in farm production and help with worker retention. A refundable tax credit was also established for overtime hours paid at the level established by the new regulation up to 60 hours.

For more information about the new regulations, visit the Farm Laborers Wage Board website.

Do you have a news tip? Send us an email at news@wktv.com.