NYSP increases statewide gun seizures by more than 100%

New York State Police have increased gun seizures by 104% this year, with members taking nearly 800 illegal firearms off the streets.
Combined with other police agencies, nearly 3,200 guns were seized, which is nearly 1,000 more than last year during the same time period.
Hochul says the hope is that the new State Police Gun Trafficking Interdiction Unit will add to these numbers.
“I was proud to help secure $2.5 million in State Budget funding for this specialized unit to support their critical work, and today we send a strong message to gun traffickers everywhere: we will hold them accountable for their role in bringing violence to our streets and will continue to seize illegal guns,” Hochul said.
The new unit made multiple arrests and seized 30 weapons this summer including assault rifles and ghost guns.