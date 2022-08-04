 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Oneida and
north central Madison Counties through 600 PM EDT...

At 519 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
Oneida, moving northeast at 15 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...
Rome, Oneida, Kirkland, Lenox, Lee, Verona, Westmoreland, Vienna,
Canastota and Whitesboro.

This includes the following highway exits...
Interstate 90 between 32 and 34.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

NYSP increases statewide gun seizures by more than 100%

New York State Police have increased gun seizures by 104% this year, with members taking nearly 800 illegal firearms off the streets.

Combined with other police agencies, nearly 3,200 guns were seized, which is nearly 1,000 more than last year during the same time period.

Hochul says the hope is that the new State Police Gun Trafficking Interdiction Unit will add to these numbers.

“I was proud to help secure $2.5 million in State Budget funding for this specialized unit to support their critical work, and today we send a strong message to gun traffickers everywhere: we will hold them accountable for their role in bringing violence to our streets and will continue to seize illegal guns,” Hochul said.

The new unit made multiple arrests and seized 30 weapons this summer including assault rifles and ghost guns.