Office of Cannabis Management doubling number of statewide retail dispensary licenses to 300

The New York State Office of Cannabis Management (OCM) is doubling the number of retail dispensary licenses from 150 to 300 statewide.
The state Cannabis Control Board and OCM decided to increase the number of Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensary (CAURD) licenses after an overwhelming amount of applications were submitted.
So far, the OCM has received about 900 applications for CAURD licenses and has issued 66 on a provisional basis.
Each region is allocated a certain number of CAURD licenses. The Mohawk Valley, which has the lowest number license allocations in the state, will go from two to four.
“New York is doing something special when it comes to launching our cannabis industry, and now we’re doubling the impact of our Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensary program,” said Chris Alexander, executive director of the Office of Cannabis Management. “It’s been truly exciting to see the positive energy around our efforts to support entrepreneurs who previously suffered at the hands of New York State. We will continue creating real opportunities for qualified applicants who’ve been shut out from legal cannabis markets across the country.”
When New York legalized the sale of marijuana, part of the legislation included prioritizing CAURD applicants with marijuana convictions or their family members in order to make a more equitable market.
In April, the OCM will make recommendations to the Board on the remaining submissions to help determine which applicants will be granted licenses.