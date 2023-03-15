Online questionnaire helps NY parents determine if they qualify for child care assistance

New York has launched a new online tool to help families determine if they qualify for financial help with child care.
The screening questionnaire will tell parents if they are eligible to apply for the state’s Child Care Assistance Program (CCAP), which provides low or no-cost child care. The questionnaire will say whether the person is eligible for the CCAP and then provides a link to the local department of social services to apply for the program.
The new online tool is part of Gov. Kathy Hochul’s plan to make child care more affordable and accessible.
"As a mother who put her career on pause due to a lack of affordable child care, I understand first-hand how important this lifeline is for families," Hochul said. "Complimenting the major investments made in funding child care, we are taking significant steps to improve the process of finding care, widen program eligibility, and support our workforce to ensure all New Yorkers have access to these critical resources."
In the State of the State, Hochul said $7.6 billion would be dedicated to expanding child care over the next four years.