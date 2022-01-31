Oswego County DA will not file criminal harassment charges against Cuomo

The Oswego County District Attorney will not pursue criminal charges against former Gov. Andrew Cuomo over allegations from a National Grid employee.
Virginia Limmiatis works in communications for National Grid in Syracuse, and alleges Cuomo touched her inappropriately in May of 2017 at an event for the Department of Environmental Conservation.
According to her testimony with the state attorney general’s office, Limmiatis claims Cuomo ran his fingers across her chest tracing a logo on her shirt.
While Oswego County District Attorney Gregory Oakes says he believes there is merit to Limmiatis’ harassment claims, there wasn’t a “sufficient legal basis to bring criminal charges” against Cuomo.
“In no way should this decision be interpreted as casting doubt upon the character or credibility of Ms. Limmiatis, or how harmful the acts she experienced were,” Oakes said in a press release Monday. “After watching her prior testimony and talking with her, I found her to be reliable and reasonable, seemingly motivated only by an earnest desire to do the right thing, and she was plainly upset by her interaction with then Gov. Cuomo as she expressed immediately to friends and family.”
The sole criminal charge against Cuomo was dismissed earlier this month.