Parents charged in death of disabled, malnourished teen in Oswego County

OSWEGO, N.Y. (AP) - Police in central New York say the mother and stepfather of a 17-year-old boy with cerebral palsy who was severely underweight and covered with bedsores when he died last year have been arrested in connection with his death.
The Oswego County Sheriff’s Office says the pair was arrested Tuesday on charges including second-degree manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide. It could not immediately be determined if they had an attorney.
Officers responded to a home in Palermo last May after a report that the teen was unresponsive. He was pronounced dead soon after.
An examination of the body found he was severely underweight with bedsores covering a significant portion of his body.